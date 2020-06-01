Day 4 of protests on Las Vegas Strip peaceful before tense moments; tear gas and rubber bullets deployed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the fourth night in a row, hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of Las Vegas.

These protests are in light of the police custody death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota. What started as a peaceful protest on the Las Vegas Strip turned into a really tense night.

Earlier Sunday night, Metro Police’s SWAT officers in tactical gear deployed tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters at the intersection close to Mandalay Bay. Protesters were running away from the area, trying to get away from the chaos.

Many 8 News NOW spoke with said Metro Police officers fired the tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd as tensions started to rise.

8 News NOW even witnessed one person get taken into custody.

The scene at night was very different from the one during the day. Earlier Sunday, a large group of protesters peacefully marched up and down the Las Vegas Strip holding signs and chanted phrases such as “black lives matter” and “George Floyd.”

Protesters hold powerful signs, some right in the face of @LVMPD officers, as they continue to march on the #LasVegas Strip. It has been pretty peaceful so far — many here speaking out with the overall theme of #BlackLivesMatter @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/jODxhtVl24 — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 1, 2020

One man 8 News Now spoke explained why it was vital for him to get out and protest.

“There’s a cycle in the United States where we go from one news cycle to another, and a tragedy befalls us, and we don’t want to politicize it,” said Jonathan MacArthur, a protester. “It’s too soon to talk about. But then something else comes along that dominates the news cycle, and we never get back to the question. And today the question is, are black lives deserving of the dignity that the rest of America so naturally enjoys and takes for granted? I believe that it is, and I’m out here protesting.”