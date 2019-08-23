David Koch, conservative donor and philanthropist, has died at age 79

WASHINGTON (CBSNEWS) — Billionaire conservative icon David Koch has died at age 79, CBS News has confirmed, according to a source close to the Koch family. The New York resident was suffering from deteriorating health as of late, according to a letter Koch’s older brother Charles Koch sent to company officials last summer.

He wrote at the time: “We are deeply saddened by this, as we miss David’s insightful questions and his many contributions to Koch Industries.”

Charles Koch released a statement on his brother’s passing, saying he will be “greatly missed, but never forgotten.”

David Koch had recently stepped down from the brothers’ network of business and political activities. They have long been involved in supporting the Republican Party and criticized by Democrats for their outsized influence in conservative politics.

The brothers declined to spend anything on the last presidential race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. David Koch was less involved in politics than his brother and more known for his philanthropy to the arts, particularly ballet. He gave $100 million to renovate the New York State Theater in Lincoln Center, which was renamed for him in 2008.

This is a developing story.