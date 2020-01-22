Dates for ‘the world’s largest dance festival’ announced; EDC Week will return May 13-20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dust off your glow sticks and brightly colored ensembles because EDC is returning to Las Vegas! The dates for the Electric Daisy Carnival were announced Wednesday. EDC Week will run May 13-20.

In its announcement, Insomniac said EDC Week will return with iconic performances and parties at some of the city’s best venues.

This week kicks off Insomniac’s city-wide takeover ahead of, during, and following the world’s largest dance festival. The Electric Daisey Carnival will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Line up, ticket information, additional details for EDC Week will be shared in the coming months.