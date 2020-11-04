Data error on Arizona vote count results in misleading reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A data error detected by the New York Times reveals that Arizona has counted 86 percent of the vote — not 98 percent, as initially reported by many news organizations.

An error was found in the data feed from Edison Research (used by @nytimes and other news organizations) for Arizona results — 86 percent of ballots have been counted, not 98 percent. NYT has not called the state for Biden, though he still leads. https://t.co/mPDkiKsExQ — Patrick LaForge (@palafo) November 4, 2020

A report by The Hill credited Patrick LaForge at the New York Times for detecting the error.

The mistake made it appear a higher percentage of the vote had been counted for a time on Wednesday morning, according to The Hill.

News organizations have since corrected the error in their reports.

The Associated Press and Fox News both projected Biden as the winner in Arizona, though other news networks have not called the race. President Trump won the state by roughly 4 points in 2016.