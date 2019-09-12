DA’s office to seek death penalty against 2 defendants allegedly linked to Aryan Warrior gang

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men accused of murder who also allegedly have ties to a white supremacist gang could face the death penalty. The Clark County District Attorney’s office told the I-Team prosecutors it will seek a death sentence for Tariq Goicoechea and Anthony Williams.

Investigators say not only did they kill a man in prison, but they also belong to the Aryan Warrior gang, along with 21 other defendants.

In court on Wednesday, many of them, including three people the I-Team spoke with, in an exclusive interview, entered not guilty pleas.

“The majority of the people on that, on this indictment, umm were; have fallen out with the gang over so much time,” said Jess Guth, a defendant.

Vanessa Murphy, I-Team Reporter: “Were you part of that gang in prison?”

Jess Guth, defendant: “I’m not speak[ing] on this without an attorney.”

Some of the defendants in the case are in jail, three are still wanted, and others are in prison.

Paul Joseph Souza complained that he had to appear via video conference from Ely state prison. Souza has not yet met with an attorney.

“Don’t you think that’s a little bit unfair to my family and loved ones that are down there for me to have to go to court up here,” asked Paul Joseph Souza, defendant?

Souza still hasn’t met with an attorney. A trial date has been set for November.