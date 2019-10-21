DALLAS TORNADO DAMAGE: Path of destruction

DALLAS — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says citizens of Dallas should consider themselves lucky that no one was killed when a tornado touched down at night in a densely populated part of the city.

Johnson said at a news conference Monday morning that officials are still assessing damage. He says the city’s top priority has been making sure everyone is safe.

The National Weather Service says radar confirmed the tornado struck near Love Field Airport around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Homes have been heavily damaged, stop lights are out and large trees are down in the area.

Thousands were without power Monday morning as residents woke up to structural damage and overturned cars.