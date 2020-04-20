Daily Dose of Fun: Woman wows neighbors with porch costumes

(CNN) — From block parties — at a distance — to serenades through a window, people are finding ways to stay close when they have to stay apart.

A woman in Virginia is getting creative with costumes and messages to fight COVID-19 cabin fever.

“It really, honestly brightens my day,” said Lila Delarosa, neighbor.

“I heard it from my mom. She was raving about it,” said Emme Seale, neighbor.

It’s a one-women, front porch performance that you will only see in Clifton, Virginia.

“I don’t know how she keeps coming up with them, honestly,” Delarosa said.

Erin Kemble’s job in catering halted. So, this lover of costumes, who dabbles in acting, began a daily dose of pop-culture performances from her porch.

“I get to wake up every day and get to be somebody else. It’s the best,” Kemble said.

“I really like the ET one,” Delarosa said.

Her first character kicked off March 30.

“This little piggy stayed home and I had a pig costume,” Kemble said.

She hasn’t stopped since.

Her ideas, either purely uplifting or parody puns, typically spring from the silver screen.

Kemble believes with all that’s falling apart around us why not do something to pick everyone up.

“The world is sad. The world is very sad. They need to laugh. We all need to laugh,” she said.