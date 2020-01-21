Dad uses backpack to lure mountain lion off child

(CNN) –A 3-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion in Orange County, California Monday. His quick-thinking father saved his life.

The image of a lion with a backpack in it’s mouth was startling. The image was posted by a mountain biker who came across the scene.

“She had her son in her arms, the son was kind of crying and a little bit scared,” said Landon Wright.

The child is the member of a family of six who were just going for a hike in Whiting Ranch Park.

“The mountain lion came out of somewhere and attacked the 3-year-old, grabbed him by the neck and started dragging him,” said Captain Tony Bommarito.

The boy’s father was quick to toss a backpack at the lion and remarkably the lion went after that and went up into a tree. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the mountain lion had to be shot and killed in the interest of public safety.

The 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

In 2004, at the same park, a mountain lion attacked two people, killing one of them.

The mountain lion’s body has been taken back to Sacramento for DNA testing.