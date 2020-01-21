Dad uses backpack to lure mountain lion off child

Live Now
(CNN) –A 3-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion in Orange County, California Monday. His quick-thinking father saved his life.

The image of a lion with a backpack in it’s mouth was startling. The image was posted by a mountain biker who came across the scene.

“She had her son in her arms, the son was kind of crying and a little bit scared,” said Landon Wright.

The child is the member of a family of six who were just going for a hike in Whiting Ranch Park.

“The mountain lion came out of somewhere and attacked the 3-year-old, grabbed him by the neck and started dragging him,” said Captain Tony Bommarito.

The boy’s father was quick to toss a backpack at the lion and remarkably the lion went after that and went up into a tree. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the mountain lion had to be shot and killed in the interest of public safety.

The 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

In 2004, at the same park, a mountain lion attacked two people, killing one of them.

The mountain lion’s body has been taken back to Sacramento for DNA testing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

