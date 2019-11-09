Cyclist who flipped off Pres.Trump’s motorcade wins election

Juli Briskman, who was fired after giving US President Donald Trump’s motorcade the middle finger while cycling and is running for a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, poses October 17, 2019, in Sterling, Virginia. – Two years later, Briskman has jumped headfirst into politics and is running for local office. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

FAIRFAX, Va. (KLAS) — The cyclist who flashed her middle finger at President Donald Trump’s motorcade is now a political office-holder.

Juli Briskmana, a Democrat, defeated Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe for the Algonkian District seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. Briskman says she will run on increasing transparency in local government, among other things.

The 51-year-old marketing executive was gained national attention in the spotlight on a bike ride in October 2017 and was photographed making the offensive gesture as Trump’s motorcade drove by.

Briskman told her bosses what happened after the photo went viral and was asked to leave her government contracting job or face termination.

She sued and won her severance claim, but her wrongful-termination lawsuit was dismissed.

Briskman’s victory was part of a broader Democratic win in Virginia, as the party took control of both houses of the state legislature for the first time in two decades, according to the Washington Times.