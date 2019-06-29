CyberSafe Parent: Metro Police detectives educate on how to avoid, protect yourself from internet threats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now Community Pride Special took a close in-depth look at internet threats posed to everyone — no matter their age. From cyber jobs to cyber warfare — the issue is so broad, it has gotten the attention of lawmakers on capitol hill.

Increasingly foreign hackers are targeting businesses and local governments across the country and holding their computer systems hostage. Earlier this year, the City of Baltimore suffered $18 million in damages after hackers seized their systems.

Analysts believe a third of all American cities have outdated technology. Senators are working to pass a plan that would boost communication between local governments and the department of homeland security. They say it will give local agencies a chance to exchange valuable tips and information needed to fight off attacks.

In the internet post-show, it’s the viewers’ chance to ask their questions live to Metro’s Internet Crimes Against Children Detectives.