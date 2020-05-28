CVS opening 5 new COVID-19 test sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CVS Health announced Thursday that it is opening five new testing sites for COVID-19 across Nevada.

The sites will utilize self-swab tests and be done at the drive-thru windows. The opening of these sites are part of the company’s move to open sites across the U.S. with a goal of processing 1.5 million tests per month.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health.

More than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The new testing sites in Nevada include:

CVS Pharmacy, 3290 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117

CVS Pharmacy, 7285 South Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89113

CVS Pharmacy, 8116 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89123

CVS Pharmacy, 55 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Reno, NV 89521

CVS Pharmacy, 1695 Robb Drive, Reno, NV 89523

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.