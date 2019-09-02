CUTENESS OVERLOAD: Twin panda cubs

BERLIN — A panda at the Berlin Zoo gave birth to twins over the weekend. Meng Meng, the mother, can be seen caring for one little pink cub. These are the first giant pandas born in Germany. The zoo is stepping in to help Meng Meng raise both cubs.

The hand-sized pink cubs were born around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Mothering apparently came naturally to the six-year-old panda. “She placed the tiny creature gently on her belly and began to warm it lovingly with her big paws, warm breath, and the soft fur of her cheeks,” the zoo said in a statement.