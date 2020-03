LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A puppy is named Rae, or ear spelled backwards, is getting some attention for her unusual look. She’s a 12-week-old golden retriever with one ear on her head — that ear happens to be on top of her head.

Apparently, there were some complications and she was injured after her birth which caused her one ear to grow on top of her head. Her hearing is fine.

Some people think Raw looks like a unicorn.