LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many in the state use personalized license plates to customize their vehicles and to share their quirks and personalities with passers-by on the street. However, some plates requested were a bit too vulgar for Nevada roadways.

8 News Now obtained hundreds of custom license plate combinations that were requested from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles in 2021. These are some of them along with explanations from the people who requested the tags, and whether or not the tag was approved.

DRUG REFERENCES

These folks seemingly want to wear their fascination with narcotics on their bumpers despite rules that plates cannot contain “a direct or indirect reference to a drug or drug paraphernalia.”

Explanation: I’m a baker and this says baked

DMV Note: Drug-related: baked is slang for high on drugs

REJECTED

Explanation: I’m launching a vegetarian plant-based meal prep company

DMV Note: Drug-related: shrooms are a psychedelic drug

REJECTED

Explanation: Indian nickname

DMV Note: KOOSH is a strain of marijuana

REJECTED

Explanation: Instagram handle/branding

DMV Note: 420 is slang for marijuana

REJECTED

IT’S A BOLD STRATEGY, COTTON

Some folks really wanted these custom plates, but despite bulletproof explanations — the DMV wasn’t having it.

Explanation: Abbreviated for, ‘let me assist online orders.’ I am an online sales rep for Zappos. DMV Note: Profane- Laughing my a## off

REJECTED

Explanation: The plate is for a high-performance motorcycle and my son says to me before I leave, Wait, way too fast dad, while shaking his hand to say goodbye to me. It is his saying and my way of having him with me while I ride. Reminder for me to ride safely. The plate spelled out means, Wait way too fast. DMV Note: Profanity – WTF: What the F###

REJECTED

Explanation: 310th member of the health services student association DMV Note: Profanity – Plate is a##hole backwards

REJECTED

Explanation: I hate libraries DMV Note: Defamatory – I hate liberals

REJECTED

SEXUAL CONNOTATION Nevada DMV officials ask that custom license plate requests not contain language “that is sexual, vulgar, derogatory, profane or obscene.” However — some folks decided to take a shot anyway. Explanation: Family abbreviations

DMV Note: Send nudes

REJECTED DMV Note: Exclamation expressing sexual excitement, made popular by adult cartoon Family Guy

REJECTED Explanation: I am a professional union pipe fitter. I install underground water main piping all day for work. DMV Note: Slang for having sex

REJECTED Explanation: Smile pretty people DMV Note: “Small pee pee”

REJECTED Explanation: My truck is a big truck (big as in girthy) DMV Note: Girth is often used to describe the circumference of a man’s (genitalia)

APPROVED

THERE’S A LOT OF SUPPORT FOR THIS BRANDON FELLOW

The thinly veiled tagline expressing a not-so-family friendly statement against President Joe Biden was rejected several times throughout the year.

Explanation: “Go Branden”

Explanation: “Lets GO Brandon”

Explanation: “I love my grandson Brandon”

Explanation: “Lets go out ball’n”

Explanation: “Let God Brayden sons name”

IF YOU SAY SO …

Some Nevada drivers REALLY wanted their fellow residents to know things about them, appropriate or not.

Explanation: Broke and forever DMV Note: Profanity

REJECTED

Explanation: I am an andrologist embryologist at a fertility clinic and this for my commuter car DMV Note: Sexual

REJECTED

Explanation: Used to be my father’s plate, stands for fancy Boykin- our family name DMV Note: Profanity

REJECTED

Explanation: It’s my nickname DMV Note: Profanity

REJECTED

Explanation: A 55 kicker is how it would spell out. Vehicle is a MBZ LL 55 equipped with a kicker supercharger DMV Note: Profanity

REJECTED

Explanation: This was my moms CB handle when she drove a truck for her dad’s trucking company DMV Note: Profanity

APPROVED

BUT THIS ONE IS JUST WHOLESOME …