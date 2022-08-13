LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many in the state use personalized license plates to customize their vehicles and to share their quirks and personalities with passers-by on the street. However, some plates requested were a bit too vulgar for Nevada roadways.
8 News Now obtained hundreds of custom license plate combinations that were requested from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles in 2021. These are some of them along with explanations from the people who requested the tags, and whether or not the tag was approved.
DRUG REFERENCES
These folks seemingly want to wear their fascination with narcotics on their bumpers despite rules that plates cannot contain “a direct or indirect reference to a drug or drug paraphernalia.”
Explanation: I’m a baker and this says baked
DMV Note: Drug-related: baked is slang for high on drugs
REJECTED
Explanation: I’m launching a vegetarian plant-based meal prep company
DMV Note: Drug-related: shrooms are a psychedelic drug
REJECTED
Explanation: Indian nickname
DMV Note: KOOSH is a strain of marijuana
REJECTED
Explanation: Instagram handle/branding
DMV Note: 420 is slang for marijuana
REJECTED
IT’S A BOLD STRATEGY, COTTON
Some folks really wanted these custom plates, but despite bulletproof explanations — the DMV wasn’t having it.
Explanation: Abbreviated for, ‘let me assist online orders.’ I am an online sales rep for Zappos.
DMV Note: Profane- Laughing my a## off
REJECTED
Explanation: The plate is for a high-performance motorcycle and my son says to me before I leave, Wait, way too fast dad, while shaking his hand to say goodbye to me. It is his saying and my way of having him with me while I ride. Reminder for me to ride safely. The plate spelled out means, Wait way too fast.
DMV Note: Profanity – WTF: What the F###
REJECTED
Explanation: 310th member of the health services student association
DMV Note: Profanity – Plate is a##hole backwards
REJECTED
Explanation: I hate libraries
DMV Note: Defamatory – I hate liberals
REJECTED
SEXUAL CONNOTATION
Nevada DMV officials ask that custom license plate requests not contain language “that is sexual, vulgar, derogatory, profane or obscene.” However — some folks decided to take a shot anyway.
Explanation: Family abbreviations
DMV Note: Send nudes
REJECTED
DMV Note: Exclamation expressing sexual excitement, made popular by adult cartoon Family Guy
REJECTED
Explanation: I am a professional union pipe fitter. I install underground water main piping all day for work.
DMV Note: Slang for having sex
REJECTED
Explanation: Smile pretty people
DMV Note: “Small pee pee”
REJECTED
Explanation: My truck is a big truck (big as in girthy)
DMV Note: Girth is often used to describe the circumference of a man’s (genitalia)
APPROVED
THERE’S A LOT OF SUPPORT FOR THIS BRANDON FELLOW
The thinly veiled tagline expressing a not-so-family friendly statement against President Joe Biden was rejected several times throughout the year.
IF YOU SAY SO …
Some Nevada drivers REALLY wanted their fellow residents to know things about them, appropriate or not.
Explanation: Broke and forever
DMV Note: Profanity
REJECTED
Explanation: I am an andrologist embryologist at a fertility clinic and this for my commuter car
DMV Note: Sexual
REJECTED
Explanation: Used to be my father’s plate, stands for fancy Boykin- our family name
DMV Note: Profanity
REJECTED
Explanation: It’s my nickname
DMV Note: Profanity
REJECTED
Explanation: A 55 kicker is how it would spell out. Vehicle is a MBZ LL 55 equipped with a kicker supercharger
DMV Note: Profanity
REJECTED
Explanation: This was my moms CB handle when she drove a truck for her dad’s trucking company
DMV Note: Profanity
APPROVED
BUT THIS ONE IS JUST WHOLESOME …
Explanation: Get in loser. It’s a line from a movie
DMV Note: Derogatory- Loser
APPROVED