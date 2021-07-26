The current rebound in air travel could give globetrotters a rare opportunity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the countdown to a new school year begins, you may notice a difference in the number of people you see traveling and fewer crowds on your next flight.

Travel experts say there are many reasons why now may be a good time to take that European vacation. One reason is the lineup of last-minute cheap flights is continuing to open.

“This year, Europe wasn’t open in time when most families were making their summer plans, so folks were instead booking to Hawaii, Alaska and Florida,” explained Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights. “Now that Europe is open, airlines are doing their best to sell seats, but they’re not having luck.”

According to experts, the downside to taking that much-needed trip abroad may be the obvious health risks if you are not fully vaccinated, as the number of those infected by the Delta variant continues to increase.

It’s important to note that some countries may change their traveling rules, from curfews to mask mandates, at any time.

A recent survey shows that only about 30% of people polled said they were comfortable traveling internationally this summer.