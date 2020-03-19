Culinary and Bartenders Union members reassured their benefits are safe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Culinary Union and Bartenders Union members were reassured their benefits are protected in a message posted to the organization’s blog yesterday.

After Gov. Sisolak ordered the closure of casinos in Nevada to reduce the spread of COVID-19, union members were quickly provided information regarding healthcare benefits extensions, protecting their job contracts, and how to file for unemployment. They were also instructed on how to address housing and utility billing issues.

View the message below:

Governor Sisolak has ordered that Nevada casinos are closed effective midnight on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020.

We appreciate what has been implemented so far by MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Wynn / Encore, Cosmopolitan, Tropicana, and others. The Culinary & Bartenders Unions demand every Nevada employer pay all of their employees (including part-time workers) and extend healthcare benefits during the ordered 30-day closure.

Nearly 60,000 Culinary Union members are currently laid off.

What does this mean for you?

* Your healthcare benefits for you and your family are protected. The Culinary Health Fund Board of Union and Management Trustees has agreed to extend health care coverage even if you are laid off or have reduced hours. This information is here: https://www.culinaryunion226.org/blog/the-culinary-health-fund-is-taking-care-of-you-during-these-tough-times-2020-03-14

* Your job is protected: Your contract has language which includes recall by seniority. You will be able to go back to work when casinos reopen and business improves.

* You can file for unemployment here

We are creating a plan that we will share with you soon about:

* Assistance with signing up for unemployment

* Utility protection such as water, lights, gas, sewage / trash, internet, and more

* How to talk to your landlord about rent

* Managing credit cards and mortgage payments

Our national union, UNITE HERE, is in Washington, DC right now demanding that Congress finalize a comprehensive relief package for working families.

The Culinary & Bartenders Unions will continue to negotiate with casino & hotel employers on a package of critical items we have proposed to protect workers when casinos reopen. Here is a link to the list of the proposals.

“The Culinary Union supports the decision made by Governor Sisolak to protect working families in Nevada. Health and safety are priorities as we face this global crisis. Governor Sisolak’s order is necessary in protecting Nevadans, workers, and customers in the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19” In Solidarity, Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer of Culinary Union, Ted Pappageorge, President of Culinary Union, Terry Greenwald, Secretary-Treasurer of Bartenders Union Local 165, Lana Loebig, President of Bartenders Union Local 165

We recommend that workers do not physically come to the Culinary Union Hall at this time, unless you have an appointment. Call the Culinary Union (702) 385-2131 for an appointment.