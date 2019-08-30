CSN student faces charge for having rifle, ammunition on school property

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A community college student is facing a gross misdemeanor charge of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property after police found a rifle and 2,000 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle.

Shayn Striegel, 27, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 28 after people as CSN’s Henderson campus noticed the ammunition magazines in his vehicle. Striegel told police he forgot about the ammunition and rifle being there. Public records show he does have a hunting license.

He is due to appear in court in Henderson for his arraignment on Sept. 4.