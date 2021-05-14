Crimson at Knight offers ultimate pop-up experience for Knight’s fans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Knights head for the playoffs, there’s a new pop-up bar offering unmatched “Go Knights Go” energy.

Crimson at Knight is inside Red Rock resort and it’s gearing up for the NHL Playoffs.

Joe Yalda, the vice president of guest experience said the resort teamed up with the Knights to make the pop-up experience happen.

When you enter the bar, you walk through a Knight’s helmet and walk down an ice hallway to a fortress.

You call also have a Fluery photo moment by standing behind one of his game-worn jerseys to have a picture.

There’s special food and drinks including ones named “Light the Lamp” and “The Fluery.”

You have to be 21 or older to enter the bar and reservations are encouraged if you want a seat. It’s open every Friday and Saturday starting at 6 p.m. and will also be open one hour prior to every Golden Knights game.