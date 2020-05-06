Crime doesn’t pay, or does it? Busted 5-year-old gets dream ride in Lamborghini

(CNN) — The 5-year-old Utah boy who got pulled over after taking off in his parents’ SUV this week sort of ended up getting rewarded for his mischief.

After getting pulled over on I-15, Adrian Zamarripa told a trooper that he intended to drive all the way to California to try and buy a Lamborghini, presumably with the $3 he had in his pocket.

He didn’t get far and he certainly didn’t’ get his Lamborghini but he did get to ride in one — after his story made headlines.

Zamarripa got into the two-seater, for a ride around the block.

“This car’s fast! My Lamborghini’s fast,” he said.

The boy’s family never imagined he would grab the keys and take his parents’ car earlier in the week when his mother told him he could not have a Lamborghini.

“I crying. I no believe it, my son is on the freeway in my truck,” said Joe Zamarripa, father.

Even though what the young Zamarripa did was wrong, his family decided not to turn down Jeremy Neve’s offer to give the boy a ride in a Lamborghini so he could see what a real one looks like.

“Absolutely, I’m not encouraging kids to go out, and take their parents’ car, and do anything else that’s illegal,” Neves said. “But I’m absolutely inspired by the principles that he displayed of success – of knowing what he wants, going after it.”

Finding something positive in a big family scare. Adrian’s family is grateful for the chance.

police say no one was hurt in Monday’s incident. It’s up to the local prosecutor to decide whether to file charges against the boy’s parents – who had left him in his older sibling’s care while they were away from home.