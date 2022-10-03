LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction crews are set to top off the tower at Durango Casino and Resort later this week as work on the project nears completion.

Station Casinos’ 15-story, 318-foot tower will be finished with the placing of the final beam and pouring of the last hotel floor on Friday, Oct. 7.

Work on the project began earlier in 2022, and the resort is scheduled to open late in 2023. Over 1,200 full-time positions will be filled when the property is completed, according to a news release.

The $750 million project will be set on 71 acres at Durango Drive and the 215 Southern Beltway at 6903 S. Durango Drive.

The resort will have 100,000 square feet of casino, convention, and entertainment space, restaurants, a pool, and a sportsbook.