Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tesla Factory in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A two-alarm fire has broken out at the Tesla Factory Friday afternoon in Fremont, firefighters announced.

Officials say the fire is outside and is mainly burning packing materials, such as cardboard pallets.

No injuries have been reported.

Fremont Fire Department has requested help from Milpitas Fire Department to contain the fire, according to officials.

A little over a month ago, a two-alarm fire broke out at the Tesla Factory on Dec. 21, which resulted in two people being sent to the hospital.

The Tesla Factory is located at 45500 Fremont Blvd.

