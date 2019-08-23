Crews fighting Mountain Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KLAS) — Crews in California are working to contain a wildfire. It’s happening in Shasta County, near Bella Vista. This is near where the Carr Fire burned over 200,000 acres of land last year.

The Mountain Fire has grown to 600 acres. Evacuations have been underway in the area and highways have been closed down due to safety concerns.

The Shasta College campus has also been closed. All people, including students, faculty and staff have been ordered to leave the Shasta College campus.

Officials say the fire has been 20 percent contained.

Watch the video below to see a timelapse of Mountain Fire.