CRAZY VIDEO: Longhorn gets loose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A longhorn got loose in Colorado Springs on Friday as it was being led through downtown for a cattle drive event.

Video from a bystander shows the cow, named Theme De Loof, running on the street and then into a bank building causing people to scramble for safety.

The cow’s owner said he believe the animal got spooked. “This is a nice cow. She’s not wild or crazy, but in town, she panics,” he explained.

Fortunately, the cow was lassoed by some cowboys and taken away safely.

No injuries were reported.