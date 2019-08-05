CRAZY VIDEO: Longhorn gets loose

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A longhorn got loose in Colorado Springs on Friday as it was being led through downtown for a cattle drive event.

Video from a bystander shows the cow, named Theme De Loof, running on the street and then into a bank building causing people to scramble for safety.

The cow’s owner said he believe the animal got spooked. “This is a nice cow. She’s not wild or crazy, but in town, she panics,” he explained.

Fortunately, the cow was lassoed by some cowboys and taken away safely.

No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories