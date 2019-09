NEW YORK — A pizza lover’s choice is no longer between plain cheese and pepperoni. Pizza toppings are becoming more outrageous – and popular on social media.

At this pizzeria in New York, you can get just about any kind of topping — whether you like fried eggs, chicken and waffles, Cheetos, macaroni and cheese or even an ice cream pizza with chocolate sauce.

The Krave It restaurant likes to try out any kind of pizza and then posts it to social media to see what people think of the concoction.