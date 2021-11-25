Crash on Eastern Avenue northbound at US-95 blocked left, right lanes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Crash on Eastern Avenue northbound at US-95 blocking left and right lanes, according to RTC.
Emergency crews have left the scene and a tow truck is clearing a car now.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
