LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a crash that left two people injured in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

It happened Monday night at Rainbow Boulevard near Gowan Road.

Police told 8 News Now the driver of a vehicle traveled westbound against a red traffic signal at the intersection on Rainbow.

Another driver in a vehicle traveling northbound on Rainbow with a green traffic signal was hit by the vehicle traveling westbound while crossing the intersection.

The westbound vehicle then struck a second vehicle. Both passengers in the westbound vehicle were taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.