LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left one person dead and two others injured.

The incident took place in the 3800 block of South Jones Boulevard. All three people were initially taken to UMC Trauma after the crash. One of the three people involved died and the condition of the other two individuals is unknown at this time.

We are investigating a fatal traffic collision on Jones Blvd near Katie Ave. Jones will be shut down in both directions for the next few hours. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/9vWLx7oAEi — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 9, 2022

Jones Boulevard near Twain is shut down in both directions for the next several hours, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.