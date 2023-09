LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning on Flamingo Road in the east Las Vegas valley.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported just before 8 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles. The pedestrian was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The westbound lanes of Flamingo are closed to traffic from Sandhill to Pecos roads for the investigation.

This is a developing story.