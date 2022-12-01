LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vehicle chase resulting in a crash at a North Las Vegas intersection has caused all lanes to be blocked, according to police.

According to Metro police, a patrol officer saw a vehicle that was involved in a previous robbery near Washington Avenue and MLK Boulevard. The officer started a vehicle pursuit and the vehicle tried to escape.

The suspect vehicle fled at a high-speed north and caused a crash at Cheyenne Avenue and North 5th Street in North Las Vegas.

According to police, several suspects ran from the vehicle and were eventually taken into custody. The people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

All lanes are closed down eastbound at Cheyenne Avenue and North 5th Street.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.