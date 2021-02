LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The names of the two officers involved in a shooting during a barricade at a southeast apartment complex on Tuesday have been identified.

According to Metro Police, Officer Jody Cunningham, 46, who has been with Metro since 2018, and Officer Manuel Papazian, 39, who has been with the department since 2014 responded to a call of a man barricaded in a townhome near the intersection of Silverado Ranch and Maryland Parkway.