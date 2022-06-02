LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Your chance to camp out under the stars is here as North Las Vegas puts on an event Friday night at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

The Craig Ranch Campout is open to children of all ages with a parent/guardian, along with groups and organizations with proper adult supervision.

The campout is at the Amphitheater on the north end of the park.

Registration for the event is $5 per person and includes dinner, snacks and breakfast, along with all activities, according to a North Las Vegas news release.

Registration is limited to the first 300 participants. Register by phone at (702) 633-2418, or in person at the Craig Ranch offices at 851 W. Lone Mountain, just inside the park gates, to the right before you cross the bridge.

The Disney movie “Soul!” will be shown during the campout.

“Bring your tent and sleeping bag for an overnight campout in the Amphitheater full of family fun and entertainment under the stars!,” according to the city’s news release.

For more information, call (702) 633-2418 or visit the park events page at https://bit.ly/3mNxROz.