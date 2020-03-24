Cowboy Museum’s head of security gains additional role running Twitter and it’s the wholesome gift that keeps on giving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The head of security at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum just became an unlikely American icon for people on Twitter looking for a little relief from the stress of the coronavirus.

Ever since the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma put Tim Send, who’s the head of security, in charge of their Twitter, the whole country has been in awe of his social media innocence. From very informative tweets about the museum to tweets that show his earnestness as he tries to understand social media and certain aspects of the internet, one thing is for sure — Tim has stolen our hearts and given us a newfound faith in social media users.

Check out some of his adorably wholesome tweets below:

Hello, my name is Tim and I am the head of security for The Cowboy. I have been asked to take on the additional duty of social media management while the museum is closed. I’m new to this but excited. My team will also continue to protect and monitor the museum. Thanks, Tim Send pic.twitter.com/bPiXD9DoAd — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 17, 2020

This is the hat and eyepatch the Duke wore in the movie True Grit. They are part of our Exhibition about the 2 True Grit. Lots of interesting props and clothes. I’m told I can’t try it on. Hashtag John Wayne. Lucas, my grandson, told me to use hashtags. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/yNO3RP4uA4 — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 17, 2020

Twitter tips, please — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020

Sorry, thought I was Googling that. Thanks, Tim — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020

And these are his boots. Hashtag John Wayne. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/4hVPPT8QX9 — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020