COVID-19 testing sites expect lines ahead of Christmas holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Long lines are expected at coronavirus testing sites across the Las Vegas valley as people get tested ahead of the Christmas holiday.

People are choosing to get tested before seeing family members for the holiday.

There are several locations where you can get tested Tuesday and it’s free.

Southern Nevada Health District – 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Pre-registration is required.

UNLV Stan Fulton Building – 801 E. Flamingo Rd. Appointments encouraged.

Mesquite Fire Station 1 – testing is 8 – 10 a.m. Appointments encouraged.

Cashman Center – 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North – UMC testing site. Appointments encouraged.

Boulder City Fire Dept. – 8 – 11 a.m.

Doolittle Senior Center, 1950 N. J Street – no appointment required.

You can check this link to find what testing sites are open on various dates.

The current positivity rate in Nevada is at 19.7% when averaged over the past 14 days. There have been nearly 1.9 million tests performed across the state.

One area of concern is hospital capacity.

“The governor has extended the pause that we’re in right now — not entirely — but in large because of demand and strain on our hospitals in the state of Nevada,” said Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 response director.

Health leaders predict a surge on top of a surge as COVID-19 spreads over Christmas and New Year’s.

Cage reminds people to limit groups to the people you live with and to keep that limit capped at 10 people.