COVID-19 test results delayed as testing increases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coronavirus numbers are on the rise, and one of the keys to tracking it is testing. Lately, there have been delays in how long it’s taking to get results.

We took a closer look at the science behind it.

“When we were sorta by ourselves back in March and April, we had a long wait list,” said Michael Gardner, CEO of UNLV Medicine. “By the time May came around, we were down to where we could get people in the very next day.”

Gardner says the Shadow Lane location has been testing for 15 weeks now.

“Over the last couple weeks, the last week of June, really early July, with the number of cases going back up and with things opening back up, we’ve seen an increase again,” Gardner explained.

They had been performing around 2,000 tests a day. Now, the goal is to bring that number down.

“We actually briefly switched labs to UMC because they were able to turnaround faster, but as they got overwhelmed with their testing center, with their testing, their lab with Thomas and Mack and also Texas Station, their times were starting to extend.”

The lab they are now working with has results in about five days.

Experts say as the number of people getting tested increases, the timelapse between getting tested and getting your results is going to get longer.

“One of the things people say, ‘well, we need to do contact tracing,’ well, contact tracing is only useful if you get the test in 2-3 days,” said Gardner.