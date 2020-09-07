COVID-19 response update, some businesses allowed to reopen bar tops Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restaurants with countertop service, like diners and sushi bars, will be allowed to seat customers again, starting Wednesday. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.

For now, the current restrictions on bars and taverns that do not serve food will stay in place.

Nevada reported 357 new cases and 4 deaths since Sunday.

The latest numbers out of Clark County show more than 61,000 cases and 1,200 deaths since the pandemic began.

The most recent recovery rate stands at 91 percent.

CLARK COUNTY TESTING

You can still get tested through Clark County’s “STOP, SWAB & GO” event.

There are three drive-thru sites:

Fiesta Henderson

Texas Station

Sam Boyd Stadium

They are closed for Labor Day today, but back open weekdays through next Friday.

Testing is from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. You don’t need an appointment, but it is encouraged.