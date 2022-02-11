COVID-19 funeral assistance still available for Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Families who’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19 can apply for assistance from the federal government for funeral costs, but some people may not know they qualify for these benefits.

Casale lost his mother to covid in Dec. 2020. He applied for FEMA’s funeral assistance program. But had a hard time completing the application.

“Sometimes the paperwork can be a little more tedious and if we can get help from a funeral home, that would be awesome because when it comes to filling out government paperwork, that’s the key,” Patrick Casale said.

FEMA’s funeral assistance provides up to nine thousand dollars in burial, cremation, and eligible services to qualified families who have lost a loved one to COVID.

Nevadans who think they may be eligible for financial assistance should work with family members, city and state officials, and their funeral director to fill out all the paperwork.

“Most people are shocked. They didn’t know the government was doing this for them,” Laura Sussman, funeral director at Kraft-Sussman Funeral Services, said. “But this doesn’t have to be done right away. So people can take their time. They have to wait until they get the death certificate and until all their funeral expenses are incurred because some people at the beginning of covid couldn’t even do a service. They were postponing that, and you only get one chance to file, so if they file before they get all their costs involved, they’re not going to get reimbursed for the additional costs.”

As of Friday, more than 9,000 Nevadanas had died of COVID-19.

“When you’re dealing with somebody’s death and if we would’ve talked a year ago or 15 months ago, I don’t know how receptive I would be,” Casale added. “Now, a year later, things are more digested and you learn to live with it, now is a good time to probably apply.”

Click here for more info from FEMA