COVID-19 cases spike in Clark County, nearly 1K reported in 24 hours; statewide COVID-19 deaths reach 500

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and Nevada saw their highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases Friday. The Southern Nevada Health District reported 970 new cases, while the state reported 1,099 total new cases in the past 24 hours.

While those numbers have spiked, only two new deaths were reported in Clark County. Those were the only reported deaths in the state in the past 24 hours.

Nevada has exceeded 16,000 total cases, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

There are now 16,339 cases in Nevada and 500 total deaths.

The state has reported its five highest days for COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. It’s biggest jump was 1,099 on Saturday, June 27, followed by 497 cases on Wednesday and 462 on June 22. The Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

While cases increased, so did testing, with 4,180 tests conducted statewide in the last day. Nevada’s test positivity rate is up for the tenth day in a row, at 6.2 percent.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

Of Nevada’s 1,099 new cases, 970 of them were reported in Clark County on Friday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). This is the largest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day in Clark County.

More than half (56.9%) of the total positive cases reported are in the age group of 18 to 49 years old, 35.2% are 50 years or older and less than 8% are in ages 17 and under.

The health district is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths and 22 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 410 deaths, 13,174 confirmed cases and 1,947 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 2,812 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Click HERE to see the breakdown of cumulative cases and daily new cases, as reported by the DHHS.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive Wednesday, June 24, making face masks mandatory in Nevada effective Thursday at at 11:59 p.m. Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases and said the state is not ready to move to Phase 3. He said any discussion of that is tabled for the time being.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

A total of 4,180 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s data. As of Saturday, a total of 301,815 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 17.6 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

A total of 1,947 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 22 in the past 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

SEE ALSO: Friday’s reports

Around the state:

WASHOE COUNTY — Another record-breaking day of new positive tests came on Friday, when 108 new COVID-19 cases were reported. The county now has 2,512 total cases and 74 deaths.

ELKO COUNTY — The northeast Nevada county reported 18 new cases, bringing the total to 99 cases. One person has died since the pandemic began.

Cases have continued to grow steadily in the Carson City area, as well as Lyon County just to the east and Douglas County to the south.