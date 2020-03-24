COVID-19 cases expected to surge this week, US Surgeon General issues warning

BERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization says infections and deaths globally from the new coronavirus are expected to increase “considerably” when global figures are published later Tuesday.

Dr. Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman, said overnight reporting showed 85% of the new cases are being reported in Europe and the United States. On Monday, WHO counted more than 334,000 total cases globally. Harris said “but in fact the outbreak is accelerating very rapidly and the case numbers we received overnight will put that up considerably.”

The surgeon general of the United States has issued a dire warning about this week.

“I want America to understand this week it’s going to get bad. AND we really need to come together as a nation. I heard the story that you were just playing young people out on beaches, we see here in DC, that district set up a camp for people to watch the cherry blossoms. You look on the cam, You see more people walking around, than you see cherry blossoms. And this is how the spread is occurring. Everyone needs to be taking the right steps right now, and that means – stay at home,” said Jerome Adams, US Surgeon General

As Americans hoped for some economic relief from their divided government, health officials and leaders warned that the world was entering a critical period that would determine just how deeply the pandemic slices through their nations