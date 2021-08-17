COVID-19 booster shots could roll out in mid-September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The White House is expected to announce that anyone who was able to get the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should get a booster shot.

This comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and a struggle to convince the millions of people who are still unvaccinated to get the first shot.

Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine could start getting a booster shot as early as mid-September if the United States Food and Drug Administration approves it.

Booster shots would likely be the same brand as the first two initially administered and would come eight months after the second dose.

“Part of our operational focus was ensuring we had enough supply to provide booster shots,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Pfizer said a small study showed people with a third dose had higher levels of antibodies — including against the Delta variant.

“As with most vaccines, after a while, the protections wane so we have to give our immune system a reminder and that’s what a booster would do,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt.

U.S. officials are also reviewing vaccine data out of Israel, where residents over 50 are being offered a booster shot.

“I’m very grateful that I can take the third shot,” said Orna Bar, an Israeli citizen.

People with compromised immune systems are already allowed to get a booster shot.

“If there are future boosters and they tell me to go get them, I’m going to go get them,” said Elle Moxley, who decided to get the booster shot.

The Delta variant continues to overwhelm hospitals across the nation and it’s a struggle to convince the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves.

“There’s a large group of people out there still unvaccinated. I wish they would all get vaccinated this afternoon,” said Schaffner.