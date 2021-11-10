COVID-19 blamed for Santa shortage as holiday season gets underway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is already in full swing.

As news of supply shortages from grocery stores to household items circulate, many are already getting a jump start on holiday gift shopping.

Julianna, 3, and Dylan, 5, Lasczak visit with Santa through a transparent barrier at a Bass Pro Shop in Bridgeport, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Santa Claus is coming to the mall — just don’t try to sit on his lap. Malls are doing all they can to keep the jolly old man safe from the coronavirus, including banning kids from sitting on his knee, no matter if they’ve been naughty or nice. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

However, the shortage is now hitting another area of the holiday season, the big guy in the red suit.

According to HireSanta.com which employs holiday helpers all over the country, there is a nationwide Santa shortage.

The company says there are 15% fewer Santas this year because of COVID-19, while demand is 120% above pre-pandemic levels.

Many people may end up resorting to the second year of virtual Santa visits to keep the jolly old man safe this holiday season.