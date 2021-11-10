COVID-19 blamed for Santa shortage as holiday season gets underway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is already in full swing.
As news of supply shortages from grocery stores to household items circulate, many are already getting a jump start on holiday gift shopping.
However, the shortage is now hitting another area of the holiday season, the big guy in the red suit.
According to HireSanta.com which employs holiday helpers all over the country, there is a nationwide Santa shortage.
The company says there are 15% fewer Santas this year because of COVID-19, while demand is 120% above pre-pandemic levels.
Many people may end up resorting to the second year of virtual Santa visits to keep the jolly old man safe this holiday season.