WASHINGTON (CBS) — A Washington couple was supposed to get married in Las Vegas. When coronavirus-related shutdowns canceled those plans, they took inspiration from the drive-in movie.

Melinda Cleaver and Jason DeSeranno didn’t want the virus to spoil their plans. Guests drove to the wedding and stayed in their cars to watch the ceremony. It made for a happy day while keeping with social distance guidelines.

About 30 people, close friends and family, attended the ceremony.