LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country Music Television Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the show and will now perform her duties remotely.

Ballerini, who is up for three awards, is still co-hosting and performing, but from her home.

“I still have five outfit changes and I’m wearing them all,” she said.

Caitlyn Smith, who is nominated for her first CMT Music Award, is getting ready to perform at the show on CBS.

“I grew up watching CMT as a little girl, watching the CMT awards and now that it has a platform like CBS, it’s even more exciting, more people will get to see it, which is great,” the Breakthrough Video of the Year nominee said.

Kane Brown leads this year’s nominations with four total, and not only will he be performing, he is also co-hosting, along with Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie.

“I’m just so excited to do it again, honestly I was kinda bummed that you only get to do it for two years in a row and then they pass it along to someone else, so I’m glad I get to come back and do it,” Brown said.

The awards will be live at 8 p.m. on Channel 8.