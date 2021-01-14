Costco closing all in-store photo centers in February

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Costco is closing all of its in-store photo centers in mid-February.

The photo department at all Costco locations around the country will close on Feb. 14, according to an email sent to Costco members.

“After careful consideration, we have determined the continued decline of prints no longer requires on-site photo printing,” the email read.

The wholesale company said it will still offer an online photo center with deliveries to business and home addresses and the following products:

Prints, Enlargements & Posters

Stationery & Photo Greeting Cards

Canvas, Metal & Acrylic Prints

Photo Books & Calendars

Photo Blankets & Other Photo Gifts

Business Printing Products

The following services will not be available after Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021: