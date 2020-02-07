Coroner releases cause of death for woman whose body was found in suitcase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County coroner has officially released the cause of death for the woman whose body was found in a suitcase Thursday. The coroner says the woman, 22-year-old Morgan Briel Amaya, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Metro said her body was found in a suitcase in an apartment on North Nellis Boulevard Wednesday after police responded to a sexual assault call. According to Metro, a woman told marshals at the courthouse that she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a man identified as 55-year-old Gary Walker.

Metro detectives were sent to check the address where the alleged assault occurred, which is on Nellis Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue, and that is when they found Amaya’s body in a suitcase.

Walker was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. He is facing charges of murder, sexual assault, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon.