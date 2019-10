LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who died after being pulled from a fire in a vacant building was identified as 35-year-old Fernando Lopez by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Lopez was seriously burned in a fire on Oct. 7 at Sahara Avenue and 6th Street. A passerby pulled Lopez from the fire and he was taken to the hospital where he died five days later.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.