LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coolio was set for a Las Vegas residency before his death at the end of September, according to a report from TMZ.

Boombox, the 80s and 90s hip hop concert performing at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, was in talks to bring in the “Gangsta’s Paradise” performer for a run beginning in October and ending in November, TMZ reports, adding that there would have been a total of 10 performances.

Described as a “90-minute concert dance party,” Boombox has featured an all-star hip hop lineup including CeeLo Green, Tone Loc, J.J. Fad and Snap.

The report indicates that Coolio had requested props, dancers, a two-story screen, and outfit changes for his residency.

Jimmy Maynes, CEO of Fan Rebellion which is the production company behind Boombox, said when the show reconvenes they’re planning a Coolio tribute that will be incorporated into each performance, the TMZ report says.