Cooling stations activated amid dangerous heat wave

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to an excessive heat warning that has been issued for the next few days across the Las Vegas valley, several cooling stations have been activated for those in need of a place to beat the heat.
The following sites will be open Wednesday, June 2 – Friday, June 4:
- Courtyard Homeless Resource Center (1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North in Las Vegas)
- Open 24 hours a day
- Cambridge Recreation Center (3930 Cambridge Street in Las Vegas)
- Open 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Downtown Recreation Center (105 W. Basic Road in Henderson)
- Open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Downtown Senior Center (age 50+) (27 E. Texas Ave in Henderson)
- Open 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- SHARE Village Las Vegas (50 N. 21st Street in Las Vegas)
- Open 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. (breakfast pantry)
- Open 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. (grocery pantry)
- Walnut Recreation Center (3075 N. Walut Rd)
- Open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Pearson Community Center (1625 West Carey Ave)
- Open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Catholic Charities (1511 North Las Vegas Blvd)
- Open 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Hollywood Recreation Center (1650 S. Hollywood Blvd)
- Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Whitney Recreation Center (5712 E. Missouri Ave)
- Open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- American Legion Richard Springston Post 60 (1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive in Laughlin)
- Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on days with temperatures over 112 degrees