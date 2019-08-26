COOLING OFF: This bear has the right idea

DENVER — Tundra the bear decided to beat the heat by cooling off in a stream at the Denver Zoo over the weekend. Check out how relaxed the grizzly bear looks as she tries to beat the summer heat.

According to the zoo, this is “very natural” bear behavior. Tundra and Kootenai were rescued in 2001 years ago due to unfortunate circumstances. Tundra’s mother had to be euthanized after numerous interactions with people. Just last month, Kootenai died. Staff is working to help her adjust to life without her long-time companion.