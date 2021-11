LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Cooler Sunday with breezy north winds. There was a Wind Advisory issued for the lake and Colorado river valley earlier as gusts peaked near 40 there. Now we’re tracking an cut-off low off the CA coast that will increase clouds Tuesday and bring more winds midweek. It should clear by Thanksgiving as temps cool back down to seasonal temps in the low 60s for Turkey Day.