Suspect had just been released from jail on separate domestic violence charge, documents say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man with previous domestic violence convictions allegedly attacked a woman he was dating shortly after getting out of prison on a domestic battery charge against her, according to documents.

Grant Brown, 31, is facing charges of battery domestic violence, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a vehicle while possessing a firearm, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.

On Oct. 17 around 4:45 p.m., a man was helping his child’s mother, the victim, with the breakup of her relationship with Brown and went with her to gather her belongings from a home, documents said.

After the two got to the home, Brown pulled up to the car on a motorcycle, pointed a gun at them while yelling, and grabbed the victim’s hair from where she was getting out of the car on the passenger side, documents said.

Brown then tried to drag her out of the car before the man started to drive away. As they were driving away, Brown chased them while firing three shots at the car, documents said.

Police found that Brown had two prior battery domestic violence convictions in Nevada in 2020. They confirmed he had also been arrested weeks earlier for a battery domestic violence charge against the victim and had just been released from jail, documents said.

In 2021, Brown had also been arrested for attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and mayhem. He also has a history of possessing stolen vehicles, according to documents.

“The totality of [Brown’s] criminal history shows a pattern of violence and anger management,” police wrote.

A woman reported to be the mother of Brown’s children told police that Brown had contacted her on Oct. 17 saying that he wants to be a family with her and that he was “willing to leave [the victim] for good,” documents said.

She told police that Brown told her he fought with the victim earlier and that “something happened.” He told her he shot at a car and wished he hadn’t done it because he would go back to jail, according to documents.

In an interview with police, Brown said that he “was being set up” by the two victims and denied shooting at the car. He denied possessing a gun and said his DNA wouldn’t be found on the gun police believe was involved in the shooting.

A booking photo of Brown was not immediately available. He was being held at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday.